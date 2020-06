Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage

Don't Miss this Great Home on a Beautiful Tree Street in one of Lakewoods Nicest Neighborhoods..3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, Open Floor Plan, Dining and Living Room... New Painting and Flooring..Granite Kitchen, Custom Cabinets..Dedicated Space for your Home Office or Quiet Sun Room..Huge Back Yard with Covered Patio..2 Car Detached Garage..Cute Curb Appeal, Immaculate Clean and Ready to Move In..