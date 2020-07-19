All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5638 Graywood Ave.

5638 Graywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5638 Graywood Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
5638 Graywood Ave. Available 03/08/19 Quaint Lakewood Park Home - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home is just a few blocks local eateries, super markets, and shopping centers. This home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central heat and air, 1 car attached garage with laundry hook ups, and large back yard perfect for entertaining. Stove included in lease. No Pets, No Smoking. No Section 8 Available early March 2019. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3510724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 Graywood Ave. have any available units?
5638 Graywood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5638 Graywood Ave. have?
Some of 5638 Graywood Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 Graywood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5638 Graywood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 Graywood Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5638 Graywood Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5638 Graywood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5638 Graywood Ave. offers parking.
Does 5638 Graywood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5638 Graywood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 Graywood Ave. have a pool?
No, 5638 Graywood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5638 Graywood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5638 Graywood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 Graywood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5638 Graywood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5638 Graywood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5638 Graywood Ave. has units with air conditioning.
