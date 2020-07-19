Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage air conditioning range

5638 Graywood Ave. Available 03/08/19 Quaint Lakewood Park Home - This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home is just a few blocks local eateries, super markets, and shopping centers. This home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, central heat and air, 1 car attached garage with laundry hook ups, and large back yard perfect for entertaining. Stove included in lease. No Pets, No Smoking. No Section 8 Available early March 2019. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3510724)