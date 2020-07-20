All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

5609 Castana Ave.

5609 Castana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5609 Castana Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5609 Castana Ave. Available 07/08/19 Fantastic Home in Lakewood with Large Yard! - This fantastic Lakewood home features hardwood floors, fresh paint, a stove, blinds and laundry hook-ups. The large back yard is perfect for entertaining guests. This home is located in a desirable area of Lakewood and has a 1-car attached garage. Located on a wonderful tree-lined street in Lakewood near the Lakewood Mall. Located near Lakewood Blvd. and South St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2003255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 Castana Ave. have any available units?
5609 Castana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5609 Castana Ave. have?
Some of 5609 Castana Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 Castana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5609 Castana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 Castana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 Castana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5609 Castana Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5609 Castana Ave. offers parking.
Does 5609 Castana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 Castana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 Castana Ave. have a pool?
No, 5609 Castana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5609 Castana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5609 Castana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 Castana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 Castana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5609 Castana Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5609 Castana Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
