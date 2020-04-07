All apartments in Lakewood
4847 Lomina Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4847 Lomina Ave

4847 Lomina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4847 Lomina Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
garage
hot tub
Cozy 3BD/1BA House with a Pool AVAILABLE NOW in Lakewood!!! - 4847 Lomina Ave, Lakewood, CA 90713

Rent: $2,695
Deposit: $2,720
Application: $35

Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with a Pool. Ready for Immediate Move-in

This gorgeous 3BD/1BA home features a beautiful converted living room area with modern inset lighting, a huge kitchen with stunning granite counter tops and custom cabinetry, and three large bedrooms. Follow your private driveway back to the detached garage and you will find pool. Perfect for a swim on warm summer day.

Stove, Dishwasher, Washing Machine, and Dryer included with the property. Tenant supplies Refrigerator

All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4723117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 Lomina Ave have any available units?
4847 Lomina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4847 Lomina Ave have?
Some of 4847 Lomina Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847 Lomina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4847 Lomina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 Lomina Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4847 Lomina Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4847 Lomina Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4847 Lomina Ave offers parking.
Does 4847 Lomina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4847 Lomina Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 Lomina Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4847 Lomina Ave has a pool.
Does 4847 Lomina Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4847 Lomina Ave has accessible units.
Does 4847 Lomina Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4847 Lomina Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4847 Lomina Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4847 Lomina Ave has units with air conditioning.
