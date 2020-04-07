Amenities

Cozy 3BD/1BA House with a Pool AVAILABLE NOW in Lakewood!!! - 4847 Lomina Ave, Lakewood, CA 90713



Rent: $2,695

Deposit: $2,720

Application: $35



Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with a Pool. Ready for Immediate Move-in



This gorgeous 3BD/1BA home features a beautiful converted living room area with modern inset lighting, a huge kitchen with stunning granite counter tops and custom cabinetry, and three large bedrooms. Follow your private driveway back to the detached garage and you will find pool. Perfect for a swim on warm summer day.



Stove, Dishwasher, Washing Machine, and Dryer included with the property. Tenant supplies Refrigerator



All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant.



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



No Pets Allowed



