Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

4822 LOMINA AVENUE

4822 Lomina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4822 Lomina Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAKEWOOD HOME - 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath SFR Approx. 1092 sq. ft. located in Lakewood. Includes fresh paint, hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen & bathroom, granite counter tops in kitchen, gas stove/oven, new blinds, washer & dryer hook ups, enclosed backyard, driveway parking and 1 detached car garage.**Smoke & Pet Free Property**No co-signer. **RENT $2395.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $2400.00**One year lease**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**

** I WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE THIS THURSDAY OCTOBER 31, 2019 FROM 4PM TO 5PM**

(RLNE1999286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 LOMINA AVENUE have any available units?
4822 LOMINA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4822 LOMINA AVENUE have?
Some of 4822 LOMINA AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 LOMINA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4822 LOMINA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 LOMINA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4822 LOMINA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4822 LOMINA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4822 LOMINA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4822 LOMINA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 LOMINA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 LOMINA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4822 LOMINA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4822 LOMINA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4822 LOMINA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 LOMINA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4822 LOMINA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4822 LOMINA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4822 LOMINA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

