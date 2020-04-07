All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM

4533 Eastbrook Avenue

4533 Eastbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4533 Eastbrook Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
pool
Please text Mrs. Pacheco to make appointments @ (562) 506-3482

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have any available units?
4533 Eastbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 4533 Eastbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Eastbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Eastbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
