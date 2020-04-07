Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 4533 Eastbrook Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4533 Eastbrook Avenue
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4533 Eastbrook Avenue
4533 Eastbrook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
4533 Eastbrook Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
pool
Please text Mrs. Pacheco to make appointments @ (562) 506-3482
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have any available units?
4533 Eastbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CA
.
Is 4533 Eastbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Eastbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Eastbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue has a pool.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 Eastbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 Eastbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles