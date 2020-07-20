4352 Levelside Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Charming Lakewood Mutual Home - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a well-established neighborhood. Nestled just behind the Lakewood Country Club this home is walking distance to local shops and markets. The home has been fully remodeled, new flooring, new blinds, fresh paint, newly tiled bathroom and brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops and custom back-splash. Newly install central heater and two car attached garage. The front yard has been landscaped with water wise plants. There is a large back yard. Just a few blocks walk to Madison Elementary. Hoover Middle School and Lakewood High School. Tenant pays for all utilities. Lawn Care is included in the monthly rent. No Smoking. No Section 8 or third party payers. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. DO NOT ENTER THE BACKYARD DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Available Mid June 2019



