All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 4352 Levelside Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4352 Levelside Ave.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

4352 Levelside Ave.

4352 Levelside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4352 Levelside Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Lakewood Mutual Home - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home is a well-established neighborhood. Nestled just behind the Lakewood Country Club this home is walking distance to local shops and markets. The home has been fully remodeled, new flooring, new blinds, fresh paint, newly tiled bathroom and brand new kitchen with quartz counter tops and custom back-splash. Newly install central heater and two car attached garage. The front yard has been landscaped with water wise plants. There is a large back yard. Just a few blocks walk to Madison Elementary. Hoover Middle School and Lakewood High School. Tenant pays for all utilities. Lawn Care is included in the monthly rent. No Smoking. No Section 8 or third party payers. BEWARE OF FALSE ADVERTISEMENTS ON CRAIGSLIST AND OTHER WEBSITES. Property is managed by Holly Kovich & Associates. DO NOT ENTER THE BACKYARD DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. Available Mid June 2019

(RLNE4941416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 Levelside Ave. have any available units?
4352 Levelside Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 4352 Levelside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4352 Levelside Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 Levelside Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4352 Levelside Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4352 Levelside Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4352 Levelside Ave. offers parking.
Does 4352 Levelside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 Levelside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 Levelside Ave. have a pool?
No, 4352 Levelside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4352 Levelside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4352 Levelside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 Levelside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 Levelside Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4352 Levelside Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4352 Levelside Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles