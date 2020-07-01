All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CA
4325 Petaluma Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:46 AM

4325 Petaluma Avenue

4325 Petaluma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Carson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come view this lovely home with room for all. This immaculate picture perfect home offers 3-Bedrooms, and 1-bath. Step in and see a very spacious Living Room, with hardwood floors and direct view into the back yard. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinetry, updated flooring, fixtures and dishwasher. The dining room is charming, inviting and open to the Kitchen. In 2 of the 3 Bedrooms, carpet has been laid out. The bathroom has been updated with tile, and fixtures. The home also offers an inside Laundry Room, New Vinyl Windows through out, and A/C and Forced-air Heating System. Outside, a long driveway can accommodate quite a few cars, plus a 2-Car Garage in the back, and behind the gorgeous wood paneled gate, a huge back yard. Could you ask for more?! Call for a viewing. Start packing your bags.

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Petaluma Avenue have any available units?
4325 Petaluma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4325 Petaluma Avenue have?
Some of 4325 Petaluma Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Petaluma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Petaluma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Petaluma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4325 Petaluma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4325 Petaluma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Petaluma Avenue offers parking.
Does 4325 Petaluma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Petaluma Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Petaluma Avenue have a pool?
No, 4325 Petaluma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Petaluma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4325 Petaluma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Petaluma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Petaluma Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4325 Petaluma Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4325 Petaluma Avenue has units with air conditioning.

