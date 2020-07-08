All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 4247 Lomina Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
4247 Lomina Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 4:25 PM

4247 Lomina Ave

4247 Lomina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4247 Lomina Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Old Lakewood City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f332560a0 ---- Look no further this gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath home is a show stopper! With gorgeous hardwood laminate floors, double pane windows for lots of natural light and a spacious backyard this home has it all. Upon entry to the right is the living room which boasts recessed lighting, ceiling light and fan, fireplace and access to the backyard! To the left is the beautiful kitchen and dinning area! The spacious kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, quartz counter tops and ample cabinet space. Both bedrooms have lots of natural light, ceiling fan and light combos and ample closet space. Bathroom has been fully upgraded and just outside of the bathroom there is washer/dryer! The spacious backyard is perfecting for entertaining with its concrete patio and grass combo! Contact Real Property Management for a showing today! 562-270-1777 *Central heating and AC *2 car garage *Spacious backyard *Pets approved with owner approval and extra deposit $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) Credit Check Required Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2-year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Lomina Ave have any available units?
4247 Lomina Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4247 Lomina Ave have?
Some of 4247 Lomina Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 Lomina Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Lomina Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Lomina Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4247 Lomina Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4247 Lomina Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4247 Lomina Ave offers parking.
Does 4247 Lomina Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4247 Lomina Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Lomina Ave have a pool?
No, 4247 Lomina Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4247 Lomina Ave have accessible units?
No, 4247 Lomina Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Lomina Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4247 Lomina Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4247 Lomina Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4247 Lomina Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles