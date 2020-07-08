4247 Lomina Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f332560a0 ---- Look no further this gorgeous 2 bed 1 bath home is a show stopper! With gorgeous hardwood laminate floors, double pane windows for lots of natural light and a spacious backyard this home has it all. Upon entry to the right is the living room which boasts recessed lighting, ceiling light and fan, fireplace and access to the backyard! To the left is the beautiful kitchen and dinning area! The spacious kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, quartz counter tops and ample cabinet space. Both bedrooms have lots of natural light, ceiling fan and light combos and ample closet space. Bathroom has been fully upgraded and just outside of the bathroom there is washer/dryer! The spacious backyard is perfecting for entertaining with its concrete patio and grass combo! Contact Real Property Management for a showing today! 562-270-1777 *Central heating and AC *2 car garage *Spacious backyard *Pets approved with owner approval and extra deposit $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) Credit Check Required Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2-year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history