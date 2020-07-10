All apartments in Lakewood
2718 Arbor Rd.

2718 Arbor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Arbor Road, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakewood House! - Features:
- House
- Large yard
- Garage
- Driveway
- New plank flooring
- Newly painted
- Three bedrooms
- Ceiling fans
- Washer and dryer hook-up's

Call Rosa for a viewing! (562) 899-0657

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Arbor Rd. have any available units?
2718 Arbor Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 2718 Arbor Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Arbor Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Arbor Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Arbor Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2718 Arbor Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Arbor Rd. offers parking.
Does 2718 Arbor Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Arbor Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Arbor Rd. have a pool?
No, 2718 Arbor Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Arbor Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2718 Arbor Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Arbor Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Arbor Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Arbor Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 Arbor Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

