Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 2434 Eckleson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
2434 Eckleson Street
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2434 Eckleson Street
2434 Eckleson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2434 Eckleson Street, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained Lakewood Mutual Home, near Parks & Shopping. Updated and carpeted through-out. Newer Windows, Heating & A/c with Ceiling Fans. Large Back Yard with Patio Area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2434 Eckleson Street have any available units?
2434 Eckleson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CA
.
What amenities does 2434 Eckleson Street have?
Some of 2434 Eckleson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2434 Eckleson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Eckleson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Eckleson Street pet-friendly?
No, 2434 Eckleson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 2434 Eckleson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2434 Eckleson Street offers parking.
Does 2434 Eckleson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Eckleson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Eckleson Street have a pool?
No, 2434 Eckleson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Eckleson Street have accessible units?
No, 2434 Eckleson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Eckleson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 Eckleson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 Eckleson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2434 Eckleson Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles