21101 Haston Place, Lakewood, CA 90715 Imperial Estates West
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Area! This home is located in a quiet del-de-sac. Amazing 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home. A very spacious backyard. Long drive way with double garage. This home is ready for a nice family to move into!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21101 Haston Place have any available units?
21101 Haston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 21101 Haston Place currently offering any rent specials?
21101 Haston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.