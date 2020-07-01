All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM

21101 Haston Place

21101 Haston Place · No Longer Available
Location

21101 Haston Place, Lakewood, CA 90715
Imperial Estates West

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Area! This home is located in a quiet del-de-sac. Amazing 3 bedrooms and 1 bath home. A very spacious backyard. Long drive way with double garage. This home is ready for a nice family to move into!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21101 Haston Place have any available units?
21101 Haston Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 21101 Haston Place currently offering any rent specials?
21101 Haston Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21101 Haston Place pet-friendly?
No, 21101 Haston Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 21101 Haston Place offer parking?
Yes, 21101 Haston Place offers parking.
Does 21101 Haston Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21101 Haston Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21101 Haston Place have a pool?
No, 21101 Haston Place does not have a pool.
Does 21101 Haston Place have accessible units?
No, 21101 Haston Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21101 Haston Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21101 Haston Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21101 Haston Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 21101 Haston Place does not have units with air conditioning.

