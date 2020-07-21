All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

11929 205th St

11929 205th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11929 205th Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Eastern Lakewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Family Home: 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths - Property Id: 143081

Recently remodeled family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. New kitchen with granite tops and large living room space with a connected patio. House was recently repainted with new windows installed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143081p
Property Id 143081

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5066418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11929 205th St have any available units?
11929 205th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 11929 205th St have?
Some of 11929 205th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11929 205th St currently offering any rent specials?
11929 205th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11929 205th St pet-friendly?
No, 11929 205th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11929 205th St offer parking?
No, 11929 205th St does not offer parking.
Does 11929 205th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11929 205th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11929 205th St have a pool?
No, 11929 205th St does not have a pool.
Does 11929 205th St have accessible units?
No, 11929 205th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11929 205th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11929 205th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11929 205th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11929 205th St does not have units with air conditioning.
