11929 205th Street, Lakewood, CA 90715 Eastern Lakewood
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Single Family Home: 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths - Property Id: 143081
Recently remodeled family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. New kitchen with granite tops and large living room space with a connected patio. House was recently repainted with new windows installed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143081p Property Id 143081
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5066418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11929 205th St have any available units?
11929 205th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 11929 205th St have?
Some of 11929 205th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11929 205th St currently offering any rent specials?
11929 205th St is not currently offering any rent specials.