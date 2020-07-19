Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 11916 209th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
11916 209th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11916 209th Street
11916 209th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Location
11916 209th Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Eastern Lakewood
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled single family residence! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom with bathroom. Inside laundry. Detached two car garage. New appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11916 209th Street have any available units?
11916 209th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CA
.
What amenities does 11916 209th Street have?
Some of 11916 209th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11916 209th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11916 209th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11916 209th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11916 209th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 11916 209th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11916 209th Street offers parking.
Does 11916 209th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11916 209th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11916 209th Street have a pool?
No, 11916 209th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11916 209th Street have accessible units?
No, 11916 209th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11916 209th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11916 209th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11916 209th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11916 209th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Lawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Claremont, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles