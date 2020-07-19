All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 11916 209th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
11916 209th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11916 209th Street

11916 209th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

11916 209th Street, Lakewood, CA 90715
Eastern Lakewood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled single family residence! Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom with bathroom. Inside laundry. Detached two car garage. New appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11916 209th Street have any available units?
11916 209th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 11916 209th Street have?
Some of 11916 209th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11916 209th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11916 209th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11916 209th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11916 209th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 11916 209th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11916 209th Street offers parking.
Does 11916 209th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11916 209th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11916 209th Street have a pool?
No, 11916 209th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11916 209th Street have accessible units?
No, 11916 209th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11916 209th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11916 209th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11916 209th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11916 209th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles