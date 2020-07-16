Apartment List
51 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakeside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
12550 Laurel Street - 201
12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside! This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint,
Results within 1 mile of Lakeside

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9234 Winter Gardens Blvd
9234 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely renovated! Modern 3 bedroom/1 bathroom - Property Id: 129678 Completely renovated house inside and out available August 1!!! * New kitchen with quarts countertop/cabinets and Samsung black steel appliances package *

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated July 16 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1421 Whitsett Drive
1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1764 sqft
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower. Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
New Three Bedroom House in Santee!!! - Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
9434 Medina Drive
9434 Medina Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
9434 Medina Drive Available 07/21/20 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Single Family Home W/ 2-Car Garage - This very clean 3 bedroom and 2 bath plus bonus room single family home has great curb appeal and is approx.1400 sq. ft..
Results within 10 miles of Lakeside
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
44 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Lake Murray
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,428
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,649
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
925 sqft
Gated community minutes away from Grossmont Center. Spacious apartments homes with designer amenities, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Full-time emergency maintenance and friendly on-site staff. Launch facility, open parking and available carports.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Poway
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,678
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,652
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
11 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Lakeside is one of the many census-designated places within San Diego County, so with its 20,648 residents, it's somewhere between a neighborhood and a full-blown city. But as long as you can find rental homes in Lakeside, it shouldn't matter what the official name for this area is. All that matters is that your search for housing here is short and satisfactory! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lakeside, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakeside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

