3 bedroom apartments
75 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lakeside, CA
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.
Lakeside
12550 Laurel Street - 201
12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1100 sqft
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside! This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint,
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
11249 Callio Way
11249 Callio Way, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Two Story 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home in lovely Pinery Grove. Beautiful tile flooring, large kitchen open to family room. Huge living dinning room combo. Open high ceiling master bedroom with large mirrored door closet.
Winter Gardens
9234 Winter Gardens Blvd
9234 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Completely renovated! Modern 3 bedroom/1 bathroom - Property Id: 129678 Completely renovated house inside and out available August 1!!! * New kitchen with quarts countertop/cabinets and Samsung black steel appliances package *
Winter Gardens
9305 Single Oak Drive
9305 Single Oak Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1721 sqft
Great 3Bd Ranch Style House w/Bonus Room, Patio - This great single story house with 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath plus bonus room is centrally located in lakeside. Available now for immediate move in.
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Harbison Canyon
14574 Rios Canyon Rd
14574 Rios Canyon Road, Harbison Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1700 sqft
Quite country setting in Rios Canyon! This ranch style home features split bedroom floor plan; master on one side & 2 beds on the other side, 1 bath in middle, 1700 sq ft, covered parking.
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
10 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
El Cajon
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
990 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
10656 Prince Carlos Ln
10656 Prince Carlos Lane, Santee, CA
4 BDR Townhome in Quiet Setting - Welcome to Del Coronado Townhomes with community playgrounds and winding walking paths in quiet, tree-lined residential neighborhood located in Santee foothills.
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.
Harbison Canyon
535 Silverbrook Drive
535 Silverbrook Drive, Harbison Canyon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2158 sqft
Beautiful large home in Harbison Canyon! This custom built home in 2005 offers 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 car garage on over a half acre. Large open kitchen with island, granite countertops, beautiful custom cabinets.
1116 White Oak Court
1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms.
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.
10128 Strathmore Drive
10128 Strathmore Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedroom Home with Attached Granny Flat! - This upgraded 3 bedroom home comes with an attached yet private granny flat.
10630 Ironwood Ave
10630 Ironwood Avenue, Santee, CA
RARE-5 Bedroom Home with Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage! - MUST SEE!!! RARE- 5 Bedroom home in Santee. This single-story home features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, central A/C and Heat.
1421 Whitsett Drive
1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower. Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace.
10109 Corkwood Avenue
10109 Corkwood Avenue, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1544 sqft
10109 Corkwood Avenue Available 08/10/20 Very Open and Bright 3bd/2ba + Office Home! Friendly Quiet Neighborhood! Pet Friendly! - This 1544 sq.ft. house on a 6000 sq.ft.
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
New Three Bedroom House in Santee!!! - Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.
9027 Farrington Court
9027 Farrington Court, Santee, CA
9027 Farrington Court Available 08/01/20 Modern 4 BR 2.5 BA detached single-family home. - Located within a development of just 11 detached single-family homes. Gorgeous tile flooring on the entry level main living floor as well as in all bathrooms.
