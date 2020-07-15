/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
40 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakeside, CA
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakeside
9500 Harritt Rd Spc 46
9500 Harritt Rd, Lakeside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1440 sqft
YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE THIS EXCLUSIVE 55+ GATED COMMUNITY! LAKE JENNINGS ESTATES. -Spacious 2BR/2BA manufactured home with 1440 sq ft of living space. -Wood flooring in bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and bathrooms -Central A/C -Central heating.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
913 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
935 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
550 Graves
550 Graves Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
874 sqft
Gorgeous unit in gated community close to shopping and freeways available NOW! Beat the heat in this upgraded unit featuring air conditioning, GRANITE countertops, kitchen bar, stainless steel appliances, TWO Full bathrooms, balcony, top floor, walk
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
Results within 10 miles of Lakeside
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
4 Units Available
Poway
Willow Creek Apartments
13546 Hilleary Place, Poway, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
920 sqft
Residential community with swimming pool, hot tub and gym, as well as on-site laundry. Units feature plenty of extra storage, walk-in closets and stainless steel fixtures. Credit card accepted for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
45 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
10 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
967 sqft
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
27 Units Available
Rancho San Diego
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
924 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
11 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
9 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
3 Units Available
La Mesa
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
7 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolando
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
10 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1123 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
10 Units Available
Scripps Ranch
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1160 sqft
Ascent residences at Campus of Life. Ascent is the residential housing at Campus of Life, for those who aim higher.
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
