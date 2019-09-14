13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3 bed 3 bath Townhouse, 1 car garage, East El Cajon (Lake Jennings) - This is a really nice unit, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, wood floors, carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops, large living room with fireplace, dining area with eat-in kitchen, 1 car garage with extra storage, large balcony with view, 1555 sq ft. The complex includes pool, spa, and picnic area.

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

BRE#01836754



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3652663)