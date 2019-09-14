All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71

13890 Pinkard Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13890 Pinkard Way, Lakeside, CA 92021
Lakeside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bed 3 bath Townhouse, 1 car garage, East El Cajon (Lake Jennings) - This is a really nice unit, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, wood floors, carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops, large living room with fireplace, dining area with eat-in kitchen, 1 car garage with extra storage, large balcony with view, 1555 sq ft. The complex includes pool, spa, and picnic area.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
BRE#01836754

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3652663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 have any available units?
13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 have?
Some of 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 currently offering any rent specials?
13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 pet-friendly?
No, 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 offer parking?
Yes, 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 offers parking.
Does 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 have a pool?
Yes, 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 has a pool.
Does 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 have accessible units?
No, 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 does not have accessible units.
Does 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13890 Pinkard Way Unit 71 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside Apartments with Garages
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA
Spring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College