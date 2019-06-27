All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 13560 Mijo Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
13560 Mijo Ln
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

13560 Mijo Ln

13560 Mijo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13560 Mijo Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/27/19 Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2BA home with 2 car garage in Lakeside.

-3BD/2BA single family home with large 2 car garage.
-Travertine tile in living room, kitchen and bathrooms.
-Carpet in bedrooms.
-Hardwood floors in 1 bedroom.
-Central A/C & central heat.
-Recessed lighting.
-Wood burning fireplace.
-Plantation shutters on the windows.
-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
-Very spacious and lots of natural light throughout.
-Upgraded cabinets in the kitchen.
-Kitchen appliances include: Electric stove/oven, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal.
-This property does not come with a refrigerator. (Tenant must provide their own.)
-Beautiful custom his & hers sinks in the master bath.
-Washer & dryer hookups.
-Dryer can be 220 volts, or propane.
-RV parking.
-Spacious fenced back yard.
-Great for entertaining family and friends.

To take a virtual tour of this property, use this link below:
https://youtu.be/cMGDUJMJmHE

Available now for 1 year lease.
Rent: $2400
Deposit: $2400
No smoking, No Section 8, No pets.
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, & SDG&E.
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.

Please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040 to schedule a viewing of this property.

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1911340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13560 Mijo Ln have any available units?
13560 Mijo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 13560 Mijo Ln have?
Some of 13560 Mijo Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13560 Mijo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13560 Mijo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13560 Mijo Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13560 Mijo Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 13560 Mijo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13560 Mijo Ln offers parking.
Does 13560 Mijo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13560 Mijo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13560 Mijo Ln have a pool?
No, 13560 Mijo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13560 Mijo Ln have accessible units?
No, 13560 Mijo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13560 Mijo Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13560 Mijo Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13560 Mijo Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13560 Mijo Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside Apartments with Garages
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA
Spring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College