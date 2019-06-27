13560 Mijo Ln

Amenities
Available 06/27/19 Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2BA home with 2 car garage in Lakeside.
-3BD/2BA single family home with large 2 car garage.
-Travertine tile in living room, kitchen and bathrooms.
-Carpet in bedrooms.
-Hardwood floors in 1 bedroom.
-Central A/C & central heat.
-Recessed lighting.
-Wood burning fireplace.
-Plantation shutters on the windows.
-Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
-Very spacious and lots of natural light throughout.
-Upgraded cabinets in the kitchen.
-Kitchen appliances include: Electric stove/oven, stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal.
-This property does not come with a refrigerator. (Tenant must provide their own.)
-Beautiful custom his & hers sinks in the master bath.
-Washer & dryer hookups.
-Dryer can be 220 volts, or propane.
-RV parking.
-Spacious fenced back yard.
-Great for entertaining family and friends.
To take a virtual tour of this property, use this link below:
https://youtu.be/cMGDUJMJmHE
Available now for 1 year lease.
Rent: $2400
Deposit: $2400
No smoking, No Section 8, No pets.
Tenant pays: Water, Sewer, Trash, & SDG&E.
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED.
Please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040 to schedule a viewing of this property.
Thank you.
(RLNE1911340)