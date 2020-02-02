13101 Lindo Ln.

All apartments in Lakeside
13101 Lindo Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040
PRICE DROP!! LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!
See yourself in this 3 Bedroom, 1 bath with a large backyard for relaxing or entertaining. The kitchen opens up into the dining room and the living room has large windows to let in lots of natural light. The bathroom has beautiful tile and light fixtures. This property also has a fully fenced in backyard and a driveway for your vehicles.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator & Stove
- Driveway Parking
- Fully fenced Yard
- Carpet Flooring
- Tiled Bathroom
- Kitchen Cabinet
- Backyard

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: DRIVEWAY
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1961
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: MAILBOX ON SITE
FLOOD ZONE: MINIMAL

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay SDG&E, Water, Trash, Sewer, Cable, Internet
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5420071)

