12741 Laurel St #3

3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 1600sq.ft., 2 Car Garage, Private Patio - 12741 Laurel St. is located in Lakeside just off I-67. This spacious two-story townhouse features; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1600sq.ft., detached 2 car garage, fireplace, private patio, full size washer/dryer, central a/c and heat. We also installed new tile throughout the downstairs. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($2,095.00). The owner does not want any pets! If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.



(RLNE4825602)