All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 12741 Laurel St #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
12741 Laurel St #3
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM

12741 Laurel St #3

12741 Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12741 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 1600sq.ft., 2 Car Garage, Private Patio - 12741 Laurel St. is located in Lakeside just off I-67. This spacious two-story townhouse features; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1600sq.ft., detached 2 car garage, fireplace, private patio, full size washer/dryer, central a/c and heat. We also installed new tile throughout the downstairs. The deposit is equal to one months' rent ($2,095.00). The owner does not want any pets! If you are interested in viewing this property please contact Cam @ (858) 231-0004.

(RLNE4825602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12741 Laurel St #3 have any available units?
12741 Laurel St #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 12741 Laurel St #3 have?
Some of 12741 Laurel St #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12741 Laurel St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
12741 Laurel St #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12741 Laurel St #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12741 Laurel St #3 is pet friendly.
Does 12741 Laurel St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 12741 Laurel St #3 offers parking.
Does 12741 Laurel St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12741 Laurel St #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12741 Laurel St #3 have a pool?
No, 12741 Laurel St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 12741 Laurel St #3 have accessible units?
No, 12741 Laurel St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12741 Laurel St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12741 Laurel St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12741 Laurel St #3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12741 Laurel St #3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Garages
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA
Spring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College