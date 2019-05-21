All apartments in Lakeside
12726 Lindo Lane
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

12726 Lindo Lane

12726 Lindo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12726 Lindo Lane, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bed-1 Bath Quaint Single Story Granny Flat in Lakeside - Quaint single story Granny Flat located in Lakeside. Property is close to Lindo Lake County Park and within minutes to dining, shopping and freeway access.

There is tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has a stove and refrigerator. Ample amount of cabinet space for kitchen storage needs. There is wall heating, sorry no laundry facility. Utilities that are included are water, sewer, trash and electricity.

Rental Insurance required upon move in, this is a non smoking unit, a small pet is okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) with an additional $250 deposit.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4865200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12726 Lindo Lane have any available units?
12726 Lindo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
Is 12726 Lindo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12726 Lindo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12726 Lindo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12726 Lindo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12726 Lindo Lane offer parking?
No, 12726 Lindo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12726 Lindo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12726 Lindo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12726 Lindo Lane have a pool?
No, 12726 Lindo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12726 Lindo Lane have accessible units?
No, 12726 Lindo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12726 Lindo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12726 Lindo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12726 Lindo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12726 Lindo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
