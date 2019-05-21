12726 Lindo Lane

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

1 Bed-1 Bath Quaint Single Story Granny Flat in Lakeside - Quaint single story Granny Flat located in Lakeside. Property is close to Lindo Lake County Park and within minutes to dining, shopping and freeway access.



There is tile flooring throughout. The kitchen has a stove and refrigerator. Ample amount of cabinet space for kitchen storage needs. There is wall heating, sorry no laundry facility. Utilities that are included are water, sewer, trash and electricity.



Rental Insurance required upon move in, this is a non smoking unit, a small pet is okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) with an additional $250 deposit.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



