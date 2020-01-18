All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

12718 Julian Avenue

12718 Julian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12718 Julian Avenue, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12718 Julian Avenue Available 02/08/20 Spacious 2BR 1BA Home in Lakeside - large back yard, driveway and shed for extra storage. Has A/C and laminate flooring. Full size Washer & Dryer. Near schools, Post Office and Shopping!

(RLNE4610722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12718 Julian Avenue have any available units?
12718 Julian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 12718 Julian Avenue have?
Some of 12718 Julian Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12718 Julian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12718 Julian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12718 Julian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12718 Julian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12718 Julian Avenue offer parking?
No, 12718 Julian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12718 Julian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12718 Julian Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12718 Julian Avenue have a pool?
No, 12718 Julian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12718 Julian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12718 Julian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12718 Julian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12718 Julian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12718 Julian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12718 Julian Avenue has units with air conditioning.
