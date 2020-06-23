12550 Laurel Street - 201

Amenities

Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside!



This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint, luxury kitchen with granite, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar with space for bar stools.

Nice balcony off dining area.



Spacious and bright bedrooms with lots of windows. Extra closet space and a hall full of giant closets and a full size washer and dryer in the unit!



Each unit has A/C , LED lights, high efficiency appliances and lights tankless hotwater heater and lots of storage space. 1 parking space in the carport.

This is a fantastic upgraded unit in a newer building in Lakeside! Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room and kitchen. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass tile back splash. Large counter has space for a breakfast bar. Nice and bright, new paint, wood floors, washer and dryer in unit, tankless hot water heater. Nice sized rooms and a dedicated master with it's own bath. 1 parking space, pet friendly on approval, no known aggressive breed dogs. Close to all, shopping, Lakeside Village, Lindo Lake and the park, the library, easy access to the freeway. Available now call agent Kira for your appointment to see Kira 619-246-8456 CADRE Lic # 01214615