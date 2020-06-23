All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 12550 Laurel Street - 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
12550 Laurel Street - 201
Last updated June 23 2020 at 11:21 PM

12550 Laurel Street - 201

12550 Laurel Street · (619) 246-8456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12550 Laurel Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Wow! Full A/C, Pet Friendly, Luxury Upgraded, Centrally Located 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upstairs Apt in Lakeside!

This amazing upstairs 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit has vaulted ceilings and nice and bright open floor plan! Wood floors throughout, new paint, luxury kitchen with granite, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar with space for bar stools.
Nice balcony off dining area.

Spacious and bright bedrooms with lots of windows. Extra closet space and a hall full of giant closets and a full size washer and dryer in the unit!

Each unit has A/C , LED lights, high efficiency appliances and lights tankless hotwater heater and lots of storage space. 1 parking space in the carport.
This is a fantastic upgraded unit in a newer building in Lakeside! Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room and kitchen. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, glass tile back splash. Large counter has space for a breakfast bar. Nice and bright, new paint, wood floors, washer and dryer in unit, tankless hot water heater. Nice sized rooms and a dedicated master with it's own bath. 1 parking space, pet friendly on approval, no known aggressive breed dogs. Close to all, shopping, Lakeside Village, Lindo Lake and the park, the library, easy access to the freeway. Available now call agent Kira for your appointment to see Kira 619-246-8456 CADRE Lic # 01214615

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12550 Laurel Street - 201 have any available units?
12550 Laurel Street - 201 has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12550 Laurel Street - 201 have?
Some of 12550 Laurel Street - 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12550 Laurel Street - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
12550 Laurel Street - 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12550 Laurel Street - 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12550 Laurel Street - 201 is pet friendly.
Does 12550 Laurel Street - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 12550 Laurel Street - 201 offers parking.
Does 12550 Laurel Street - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12550 Laurel Street - 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12550 Laurel Street - 201 have a pool?
No, 12550 Laurel Street - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 12550 Laurel Street - 201 have accessible units?
No, 12550 Laurel Street - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 12550 Laurel Street - 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12550 Laurel Street - 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12550 Laurel Street - 201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12550 Laurel Street - 201 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12550 Laurel Street - 201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Garages
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA
Spring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity