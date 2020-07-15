Amenities

granite counters garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

10327 Paseo Park Available 08/08/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Lakeside Home - - Granite

- Frig Included

- Large backyard

- 3-car garage

- Gardener Included

- Wood, Tile and Carpet Flooring

- 1 Full bath Downstairs

- Central Heat and A/C

- Whole House Fan



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:

Logan Family Properties

(858) 695-0123



*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*



**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**



For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!

LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html



Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779



(RLNE4896591)