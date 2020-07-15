All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 10327 Paseo Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, CA
/
10327 Paseo Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

10327 Paseo Park

10327 Paseo Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10327 Paseo Park Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10327 Paseo Park Available 08/08/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Lakeside Home - - Granite
- Frig Included
- Large backyard
- 3-car garage
- Gardener Included
- Wood, Tile and Carpet Flooring
- 1 Full bath Downstairs
- Central Heat and A/C
- Whole House Fan

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE4896591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10327 Paseo Park have any available units?
10327 Paseo Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 10327 Paseo Park have?
Some of 10327 Paseo Park's amenities include granite counters, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10327 Paseo Park currently offering any rent specials?
10327 Paseo Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10327 Paseo Park pet-friendly?
No, 10327 Paseo Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 10327 Paseo Park offer parking?
Yes, 10327 Paseo Park offers parking.
Does 10327 Paseo Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10327 Paseo Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10327 Paseo Park have a pool?
No, 10327 Paseo Park does not have a pool.
Does 10327 Paseo Park have accessible units?
No, 10327 Paseo Park does not have accessible units.
Does 10327 Paseo Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 10327 Paseo Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10327 Paseo Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10327 Paseo Park has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Garages
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA
Spring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College