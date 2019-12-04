All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

10217 Paseo Palmas Dr

10217 Paseo Palmas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10217 Paseo Palmas Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10217 Paseo Palmas Dr Available 01/01/20 Single Story House in Lakeside - - Single Story House
- 2 Car Garage
- Frig Included
- Central Heat and A/C
- Gardener Included
- Fenced Yard
- Great Location

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5342396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr have any available units?
10217 Paseo Palmas Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
Is 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10217 Paseo Palmas Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr offers parking.
Does 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr have a pool?
No, 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr have accessible units?
No, 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10217 Paseo Palmas Dr has units with air conditioning.

