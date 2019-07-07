All apartments in Lakeside
/
Lakeside, CA
/
10139 Vine St.
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:51 AM

10139 Vine St.

10139 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

10139 Vine Street, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bd/2ba Split Level Home in Lakeside - Split Level Home on a shared lot; located within minutes to local area schools, shopping, dining and freeway access.

This home is situated on a corner lot with plenty of gated off street parking. The main living space has hardwood flooring, built-in shelving and a large brick-faced wood burning fireplace and have the bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchen/dining on this level.

The kitchen is recently remodeled with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage space. Appliances include an electric glasstop stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. There is a dining room and even space to have a breakfast counter with stools.

Just a few steps down to the large family room with a separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. This leads you out into the fenced yard with patio and mature fruit trees.

Central Heat and AC and ceiling fans help regulate our varying San Diego climate. There is also a bonus (unfinished) loft space that could be used for additional storage or even an office or play room.

Home runs on propane (tenant responsibility); owners pay Water and Trash services

Sorry, this is a non-smoking. Pet (under 50 lbs.) okay on approval with an additional deposit required. Section 8 okay!

Rental insurance required upon move in.

Year Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4806843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10139 Vine St. have any available units?
10139 Vine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 10139 Vine St. have?
Some of 10139 Vine St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10139 Vine St. currently offering any rent specials?
10139 Vine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10139 Vine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10139 Vine St. is pet friendly.
Does 10139 Vine St. offer parking?
Yes, 10139 Vine St. offers parking.
Does 10139 Vine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10139 Vine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10139 Vine St. have a pool?
No, 10139 Vine St. does not have a pool.
Does 10139 Vine St. have accessible units?
No, 10139 Vine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10139 Vine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10139 Vine St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10139 Vine St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10139 Vine St. has units with air conditioning.
