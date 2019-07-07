10139 Vine St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2bd/2ba Split Level Home in Lakeside - Split Level Home on a shared lot; located within minutes to local area schools, shopping, dining and freeway access.



This home is situated on a corner lot with plenty of gated off street parking. The main living space has hardwood flooring, built-in shelving and a large brick-faced wood burning fireplace and have the bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchen/dining on this level.



The kitchen is recently remodeled with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet storage space. Appliances include an electric glasstop stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. There is a dining room and even space to have a breakfast counter with stools.



Just a few steps down to the large family room with a separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. This leads you out into the fenced yard with patio and mature fruit trees.



Central Heat and AC and ceiling fans help regulate our varying San Diego climate. There is also a bonus (unfinished) loft space that could be used for additional storage or even an office or play room.



Home runs on propane (tenant responsibility); owners pay Water and Trash services



Sorry, this is a non-smoking. Pet (under 50 lbs.) okay on approval with an additional deposit required. Section 8 okay!



Rental insurance required upon move in.



Year Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We do not accept/process applications and fees prior to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



