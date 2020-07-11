Rent Calculator
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
415 Fairview Way
415 Fairview Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
415 Fairview Way, Lakeport, CA 95453
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
((OCCUPIED- DO NOT DISTURB TENANT)) 3 bed/2 bath house very close to the lake & downtown area. Wood stove, laundry area, deck, fenced yard, and patio area great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 Fairview Way have any available units?
415 Fairview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeport, CA.
Lakeport, CA
.
What amenities does 415 Fairview Way have?
Some of 415 Fairview Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 415 Fairview Way currently offering any rent specials?
415 Fairview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Fairview Way pet-friendly?
No, 415 Fairview Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lakeport
.
Does 415 Fairview Way offer parking?
Yes, 415 Fairview Way offers parking.
Does 415 Fairview Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Fairview Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Fairview Way have a pool?
No, 415 Fairview Way does not have a pool.
Does 415 Fairview Way have accessible units?
No, 415 Fairview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Fairview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Fairview Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Fairview Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 Fairview Way has units with air conditioning.
