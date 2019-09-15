Rent Calculator
927 La Fiesta Lane
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:52 AM
927 La Fiesta Lane
927 La Fiesta Lane
927 La Fiesta Lane, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have any available units?
927 La Fiesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lake San Marcos, CA
.
What amenities does 927 La Fiesta Lane have?
Some of 927 La Fiesta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 927 La Fiesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
927 La Fiesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 La Fiesta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 927 La Fiesta Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos
.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 927 La Fiesta Lane offers parking.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 La Fiesta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 927 La Fiesta Lane has a pool.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 927 La Fiesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 La Fiesta Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 La Fiesta Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
