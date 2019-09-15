All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 927 La Fiesta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
927 La Fiesta Lane
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:52 AM

927 La Fiesta Lane

927 La Fiesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

927 La Fiesta Lane, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have any available units?
927 La Fiesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 927 La Fiesta Lane have?
Some of 927 La Fiesta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 La Fiesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
927 La Fiesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 La Fiesta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 927 La Fiesta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 927 La Fiesta Lane offers parking.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 La Fiesta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 927 La Fiesta Lane has a pool.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 927 La Fiesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 La Fiesta Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 927 La Fiesta Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 927 La Fiesta Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College