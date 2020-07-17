1984 Fairway Cir Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub tennis court

2BR/2BA Condo with Golf Course Views! 2 Assigned Parking Spots! Water/Trash/Basic Cable Included! - $1995 Per Month, Pet Rent $50 per month

$1995 Security Deposit, Pet Depost $250-500 depending on Size



*New Photos Will Be Updated Soon*



Address: 1984 Fairway Circle Dr. San Marcos CA 92078



Available Now!



Features:

*2 Bedroom

*2 Baths

* Fresh Paint

*Tile Flooring through out!

*Central A/C and Heat

*1 assigned carport

*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.

*Washer/Dryer Hookups

*Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts

*Close to All, Shopping, San Marcos High School, CSUSM, Freeway, Beach!



Qualification to rent this home:

1.Minimum Credit Score of 700

2.Gross Monthly Income of 3x the rent

3.Verifiable Rental History



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



This 2 bedroom condo, with golf course views! Granite counters in bathrooms and kitchen to be installed. Will update photos upon completion. Quiet complex amenities includes pool, spa, and Tennis Courts. Includes Basic cable, water & trash.1 small pet (under 25 lbs) with owner's approval.



(RLNE5891300)