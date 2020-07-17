All apartments in Lake San Marcos
1984 Fairway Cir Dr.

1984 Fairway Circle Drive · (760) 722-2114 ext. 4220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1984 Fairway Circle Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1984 Fairway Cir. Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2BR/2BA Condo with Golf Course Views! 2 Assigned Parking Spots! Water/Trash/Basic Cable Included! - $1995 Per Month, Pet Rent $50 per month
$1995 Security Deposit, Pet Depost $250-500 depending on Size

*New Photos Will Be Updated Soon*

Address: 1984 Fairway Circle Dr. San Marcos CA 92078

Available Now!

Features:
*2 Bedroom
*2 Baths
* Fresh Paint
*Tile Flooring through out!
*Central A/C and Heat
*1 assigned carport
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.
*Washer/Dryer Hookups
*Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts
*Close to All, Shopping, San Marcos High School, CSUSM, Freeway, Beach!

Qualification to rent this home:
1.Minimum Credit Score of 700
2.Gross Monthly Income of 3x the rent
3.Verifiable Rental History

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

This 2 bedroom condo, with golf course views! Granite counters in bathrooms and kitchen to be installed. Will update photos upon completion. Quiet complex amenities includes pool, spa, and Tennis Courts. Includes Basic cable, water & trash.1 small pet (under 25 lbs) with owner's approval.

(RLNE5891300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. have any available units?
1984 Fairway Cir Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. have?
Some of 1984 Fairway Cir Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1984 Fairway Cir Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. offers parking.
Does 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. has a pool.
Does 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1984 Fairway Cir Dr. has units with air conditioning.
