Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

1509 Calle Devanar

1509 Calle Devanar · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Calle Devanar, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
1509 Calle Devanar Available 05/01/19 Single-story first floor condo with detached garage in Lake San Marcos - A hidden gem among the hills of Lake San Marcos! Amazing views of the hills and the lake from this beautiful unit in the quiet complex of Panorama. Superb location tucked away in the hills of Lake San Marcos. Beautiful bamboo wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Washer/dryer in unit. Microwave and dishwasher also included. This well-maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is at the end of a cul-de-sac and a short walk to the pool/spa and clubhouse.
Single-car detached garage with storage shelves. Security, trash, and water included. Lake San Marcos offers a resort lifestyle with two golf-courses, pools, tennis courts, and activities. Just minutes to La Costa and Carlsbad. Member privileges at Lake San Marcos Resort, such as golf discounts at 2 golf courses, tennis, swimming, billiards. Lake access for boating, canoeing, kayaking, fishing. Short distance to restaurants, shops, beauty salon, yogurt shop. Lake San Marcos community has 24-hour armed security.
Rent $2400/month; security deposit $2400.

Application fee - $35 per person (all adults over age of 18 must fill out application.) Excellent income, credit and rental history required.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jerre Walker at Judson Real Estate. Call or text - 619-818-5734. Email jerre@jerrewalker.com.

DRE #01431708

(RLNE4829569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Calle Devanar have any available units?
1509 Calle Devanar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1509 Calle Devanar have?
Some of 1509 Calle Devanar's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Calle Devanar currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Calle Devanar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Calle Devanar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Calle Devanar is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Calle Devanar offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Calle Devanar offers parking.
Does 1509 Calle Devanar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Calle Devanar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Calle Devanar have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Calle Devanar has a pool.
Does 1509 Calle Devanar have accessible units?
No, 1509 Calle Devanar does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Calle Devanar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Calle Devanar has units with dishwashers.
Does 1509 Calle Devanar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1509 Calle Devanar does not have units with air conditioning.
