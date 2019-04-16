Amenities

1509 Calle Devanar Available 05/01/19 Single-story first floor condo with detached garage in Lake San Marcos - A hidden gem among the hills of Lake San Marcos! Amazing views of the hills and the lake from this beautiful unit in the quiet complex of Panorama. Superb location tucked away in the hills of Lake San Marcos. Beautiful bamboo wood floors throughout, remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops. Refrigerator, washer/dryer included. Washer/dryer in unit. Microwave and dishwasher also included. This well-maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath unit is at the end of a cul-de-sac and a short walk to the pool/spa and clubhouse.

Single-car detached garage with storage shelves. Security, trash, and water included. Lake San Marcos offers a resort lifestyle with two golf-courses, pools, tennis courts, and activities. Just minutes to La Costa and Carlsbad. Member privileges at Lake San Marcos Resort, such as golf discounts at 2 golf courses, tennis, swimming, billiards. Lake access for boating, canoeing, kayaking, fishing. Short distance to restaurants, shops, beauty salon, yogurt shop. Lake San Marcos community has 24-hour armed security.

Rent $2400/month; security deposit $2400.



Application fee - $35 per person (all adults over age of 18 must fill out application.) Excellent income, credit and rental history required.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jerre Walker at Judson Real Estate. Call or text - 619-818-5734. Email jerre@jerrewalker.com.



DRE #01431708



