1472 La Habra
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

1472 La Habra

1472 La Habra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1472 La Habra Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1472 La Habra have any available units?
1472 La Habra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1472 La Habra have?
Some of 1472 La Habra's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1472 La Habra currently offering any rent specials?
1472 La Habra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1472 La Habra pet-friendly?
No, 1472 La Habra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1472 La Habra offer parking?
Yes, 1472 La Habra offers parking.
Does 1472 La Habra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1472 La Habra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1472 La Habra have a pool?
Yes, 1472 La Habra has a pool.
Does 1472 La Habra have accessible units?
No, 1472 La Habra does not have accessible units.
Does 1472 La Habra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1472 La Habra has units with dishwashers.
Does 1472 La Habra have units with air conditioning?
No, 1472 La Habra does not have units with air conditioning.
