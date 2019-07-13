1165 Calle Del Baston, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078 Lake San Marcos
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lake San Marcos is located in North San Diego County. This home is located in a 55+ community called Hunter Valley within Lake San Marcos. Totally remodelled and beautiful with VIEWS. Available August 1st. Call Jacque Baker to see this home 760-744-9229
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
