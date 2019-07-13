All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 1165 calle del baston.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1165 calle del baston
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

1165 calle del baston

1165 Calle Del Baston · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1165 Calle Del Baston, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lake San Marcos is located in North San Diego County. This home is located in a 55+ community called Hunter Valley within Lake San Marcos. Totally remodelled and beautiful with VIEWS. Available August 1st. Call Jacque Baker to see this home 760-744-9229

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 calle del baston have any available units?
1165 calle del baston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1165 calle del baston have?
Some of 1165 calle del baston's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 calle del baston currently offering any rent specials?
1165 calle del baston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 calle del baston pet-friendly?
No, 1165 calle del baston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1165 calle del baston offer parking?
Yes, 1165 calle del baston offers parking.
Does 1165 calle del baston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 calle del baston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 calle del baston have a pool?
Yes, 1165 calle del baston has a pool.
Does 1165 calle del baston have accessible units?
No, 1165 calle del baston does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 calle del baston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 calle del baston has units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 calle del baston have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 calle del baston does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College