1165 calle del baston

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Lake San Marcos is located in North San Diego County. This home is located in a 55+ community called Hunter Valley within Lake San Marcos. Totally remodelled and beautiful with VIEWS. Available August 1st. Call Jacque Baker to see this home 760-744-9229