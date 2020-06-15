All apartments in Lake Nacimiento
2762 Black Horse Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2762 Black Horse Lane

2762 Black Horse Lane · (559) 442-4141
Location

2762 Black Horse Lane, Lake Nacimiento, CA 93446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2762 Black Horse Lane · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN BEAUTIFUL HERITAGE RANCH Available 7/6/2020 - HERITAGE RANCH BEAUTY! Lovely, updated home offering a spacious floor plan. This home exudes pride of ownership with beautiful tile flooring, remodeled kitchen, baths and dining area with built-in wine bar featuring two wine refrigerators and custom cabinetry accented with granite. Large windows in the living room allow natural light to flow through the open living spaces. The kitchen was remodeled with granite counter tops and premium appliances. Both baths feature impressive updates as well. Inviting backyard setting with pergola, deck, entertaining areas and RV parking with easy access. Heritage Ranch is a desirable gated community with pools, tennis, parks, equestrian facilities and boat launch. This master planned community has a grocery store, gas station and other perks sure to make living at the lake enjoyable! LARGE DOGS ACCEPTED!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4805773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2762 Black Horse Lane have any available units?
2762 Black Horse Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2762 Black Horse Lane have?
Some of 2762 Black Horse Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2762 Black Horse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2762 Black Horse Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 Black Horse Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2762 Black Horse Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2762 Black Horse Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2762 Black Horse Lane does offer parking.
Does 2762 Black Horse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2762 Black Horse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 Black Horse Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2762 Black Horse Lane has a pool.
Does 2762 Black Horse Lane have accessible units?
No, 2762 Black Horse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 Black Horse Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2762 Black Horse Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2762 Black Horse Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2762 Black Horse Lane has units with air conditioning.
