2762 Black Horse Lane

3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN BEAUTIFUL HERITAGE RANCH Available 7/6/2020 - HERITAGE RANCH BEAUTY! Lovely, updated home offering a spacious floor plan. This home exudes pride of ownership with beautiful tile flooring, remodeled kitchen, baths and dining area with built-in wine bar featuring two wine refrigerators and custom cabinetry accented with granite. Large windows in the living room allow natural light to flow through the open living spaces. The kitchen was remodeled with granite counter tops and premium appliances. Both baths feature impressive updates as well. Inviting backyard setting with pergola, deck, entertaining areas and RV parking with easy access. Heritage Ranch is a desirable gated community with pools, tennis, parks, equestrian facilities and boat launch. This master planned community has a grocery store, gas station and other perks sure to make living at the lake enjoyable! LARGE DOGS ACCEPTED!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4805773)