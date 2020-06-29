Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets carpet extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access dogs allowed on-site laundry car wash area

Forest Glen is a lushly landscaped community of beautiful apartments in Lake Forest. Peaceful and private, Forest Glen is near shopping and dining as well as easy freeway and toll-road access. The community features a heated swimming pool, spa, and a resident lounge with a demo kitchen. Choose between spacious and tastefully designed one and two bedroom floor plans. Each apartment home offers two-toned paint, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and expansive, private patios or balconies.