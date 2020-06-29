All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Forest Glen

25092 Farthing St · (949) 304-5373
Location

25092 Farthing St, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 91 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 81 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 54 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Glen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
car wash area
Forest Glen is a lushly landscaped community of beautiful apartments in Lake Forest. Peaceful and private, Forest Glen is near shopping and dining as well as easy freeway and toll-road access. The community features a heated swimming pool, spa, and a resident lounge with a demo kitchen. Choose between spacious and tastefully designed one and two bedroom floor plans. Each apartment home offers two-toned paint, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and expansive, private patios or balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $750 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call the Leasing Center to learn more about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Glen have any available units?
Forest Glen has 3 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Forest Glen have?
Some of Forest Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Glen is pet friendly.
Does Forest Glen offer parking?
Yes, Forest Glen offers parking.
Does Forest Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Glen have a pool?
Yes, Forest Glen has a pool.
Does Forest Glen have accessible units?
No, Forest Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Forest Glen has units with air conditioning.
