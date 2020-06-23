All apartments in Lake Forest
95 Chaumont Circle

95 Chaumont Circle · No Longer Available
Location

95 Chaumont Circle, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
ENJOY THE AMBIANCE of this tranquil community, w/this upper-level carriage unit that is delightfully updated & upgraded at every turn. Attractive through & through, it features embellishments such as handsome tile flooring that flows throughout, richly stained cabinetry + trim (Kitchen/Baths), extensive crown moldings and base boards & volume ceilings, giving this inviting condo a cozy, yet spacious, feel - The FP in the LR is enriched by a custom wood surround & bordered by a custom built-in. A large picture window looks out onto your covered balcony - Adjoining DR is adorned by a sunburst window & features sliders to the balcony; In the LR/DR is a breakfast bar for casual meals - The Kitchen is sleek w/dark cabinetry contrasted w/crisp, white subway-tiled backsplash, along w/stainless-steel appliances - The MB Dressing Area has a walk-in closet, outfitted w/organizers, & a full Bath - BR 2 boasts built-in shelving spanning 2 walls & a wardrobe w/plentiful storage/shelving - Interior laundry off of Bath 2 - LED lights in Kitchen & hall; Rheostats in Kitchen/DR/BR2; Updated sink fixtures in Baths - 1-car Gar. w/access to water for washing car - Lovely association pool/spa + BBQ; city of FH also offers community pool/spa/clubhouse for your recreation!! To arrange for a showing, please contact listing agent, Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Chaumont Circle have any available units?
95 Chaumont Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 95 Chaumont Circle have?
Some of 95 Chaumont Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Chaumont Circle currently offering any rent specials?
95 Chaumont Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Chaumont Circle pet-friendly?
No, 95 Chaumont Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 95 Chaumont Circle offer parking?
Yes, 95 Chaumont Circle does offer parking.
Does 95 Chaumont Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Chaumont Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Chaumont Circle have a pool?
Yes, 95 Chaumont Circle has a pool.
Does 95 Chaumont Circle have accessible units?
No, 95 Chaumont Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Chaumont Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 Chaumont Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Chaumont Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Chaumont Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
