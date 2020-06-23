95 Chaumont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

ENJOY THE AMBIANCE of this tranquil community, w/this upper-level carriage unit that is delightfully updated & upgraded at every turn. Attractive through & through, it features embellishments such as handsome tile flooring that flows throughout, richly stained cabinetry + trim (Kitchen/Baths), extensive crown moldings and base boards & volume ceilings, giving this inviting condo a cozy, yet spacious, feel - The FP in the LR is enriched by a custom wood surround & bordered by a custom built-in. A large picture window looks out onto your covered balcony - Adjoining DR is adorned by a sunburst window & features sliders to the balcony; In the LR/DR is a breakfast bar for casual meals - The Kitchen is sleek w/dark cabinetry contrasted w/crisp, white subway-tiled backsplash, along w/stainless-steel appliances - The MB Dressing Area has a walk-in closet, outfitted w/organizers, & a full Bath - BR 2 boasts built-in shelving spanning 2 walls & a wardrobe w/plentiful storage/shelving - Interior laundry off of Bath 2 - LED lights in Kitchen & hall; Rheostats in Kitchen/DR/BR2; Updated sink fixtures in Baths - 1-car Gar. w/access to water for washing car - Lovely association pool/spa + BBQ; city of FH also offers community pool/spa/clubhouse for your recreation!! To arrange for a showing, please contact listing agent, Steve Ruiz @ Regency Real Estate Cell/Text 949-292-6058.