Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:18 PM

81 Anacapa Court

81 Anacapa Court · (949) 444-4156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

81 Anacapa Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1101 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this townhome in The Vineyards in Foothill Ranch! You are instantly greeted with a lovely front courtyard area. The first floor features an open floor plan with kitchen open to the living room. The living room offers a fireplace as a nice focal point to the room. A powder room downstairs accessible for guests. An attached, direct access, 2 car garage from the kitchen. Downstairs flooring consists of engineered hardwood and carpet upstairs. You’ll find a modern paint pallet throughout. Upstairs features two bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms and one with a private balcony. The larger bedroom has a tub/shower and walk in closet. The laundry room is also upstairs for convenience. The garage includes built in cupboards and overhead storage racks. The community offers a pool, spa and playground. This home is in close proximity to shopping, parks, and the toll road. For video 3D tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/515a63fb-a100-442e-92e1-c45be138695a?setAttribution=mls

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Anacapa Court have any available units?
81 Anacapa Court has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 81 Anacapa Court have?
Some of 81 Anacapa Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Anacapa Court currently offering any rent specials?
81 Anacapa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Anacapa Court pet-friendly?
No, 81 Anacapa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 81 Anacapa Court offer parking?
Yes, 81 Anacapa Court offers parking.
Does 81 Anacapa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Anacapa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Anacapa Court have a pool?
Yes, 81 Anacapa Court has a pool.
Does 81 Anacapa Court have accessible units?
No, 81 Anacapa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Anacapa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 81 Anacapa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Anacapa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Anacapa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
