81 Anacapa Court

Welcome home to this townhome in The Vineyards in Foothill Ranch! You are instantly greeted with a lovely front courtyard area. The first floor features an open floor plan with kitchen open to the living room. The living room offers a fireplace as a nice focal point to the room. A powder room downstairs accessible for guests. An attached, direct access, 2 car garage from the kitchen. Downstairs flooring consists of engineered hardwood and carpet upstairs. You’ll find a modern paint pallet throughout. Upstairs features two bedrooms each with ensuite bathrooms and one with a private balcony. The larger bedroom has a tub/shower and walk in closet. The laundry room is also upstairs for convenience. The garage includes built in cupboards and overhead storage racks. The community offers a pool, spa and playground. This home is in close proximity to shopping, parks, and the toll road. For video 3D tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/515a63fb-a100-442e-92e1-c45be138695a?setAttribution=mls