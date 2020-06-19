70 Mission Court

Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo with 2 Car Direct Access Garage in Sunny & Beautiful Foothill Ranch! This home features Beautiful Porcelain Wood Tile downstairs in the Living Area, Granite Counters in the Kitchen with Inset Canned Lights and Ceiling Fans throughout! Plush Carpet upstairs, Fresh Modern Paint Scheme, Walk-in Closet in the Master Bedroom and Upstairs Laundry in the Hallway! (Washer/Dryer included) Community Pool, Spa and playground area for the kids. Conveniently Close to Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park for those that enjoy Hiking and Mountain Biking, Easy Access to the 241 toll road and just a Hop, Skip and a Jump to the Irvine Spectrum famous for it's Restaurants, Live Entertainment and More... Small, Quiet Pets will be considered. Don't miss this opportunity! Call Eric Today to Schedule a Showing! 949.836.3064