Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:11 PM

70 Mission Court

70 Mission Court · (949) 836-3064
Location

70 Mission Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1093 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo with 2 Car Direct Access Garage in Sunny & Beautiful Foothill Ranch! This home features Beautiful Porcelain Wood Tile downstairs in the Living Area, Granite Counters in the Kitchen with Inset Canned Lights and Ceiling Fans throughout! Plush Carpet upstairs, Fresh Modern Paint Scheme, Walk-in Closet in the Master Bedroom and Upstairs Laundry in the Hallway! (Washer/Dryer included) Community Pool, Spa and playground area for the kids. Conveniently Close to Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park for those that enjoy Hiking and Mountain Biking, Easy Access to the 241 toll road and just a Hop, Skip and a Jump to the Irvine Spectrum famous for it's Restaurants, Live Entertainment and More... Small, Quiet Pets will be considered. Don't miss this opportunity! Call Eric Today to Schedule a Showing! 949.836.3064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Mission Court have any available units?
70 Mission Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 70 Mission Court have?
Some of 70 Mission Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Mission Court currently offering any rent specials?
70 Mission Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Mission Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Mission Court is pet friendly.
Does 70 Mission Court offer parking?
Yes, 70 Mission Court does offer parking.
Does 70 Mission Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Mission Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Mission Court have a pool?
Yes, 70 Mission Court has a pool.
Does 70 Mission Court have accessible units?
No, 70 Mission Court does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Mission Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Mission Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Mission Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Mission Court does not have units with air conditioning.
