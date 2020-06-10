Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Brand new 3 bedroom + 1 office can be converted to 4th bedroom without door and closet, fully furnished house by Irvine Spectrum! Luxurious Resort Style Living! Wood floor through out the entire downstairs, granite counter top in the kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new washer/dryer, and many more..... Great location close to clubhouse, park, BBQ area, pool, spa, tennis court, children's play ground, basketball court. etc. The community is one of the most desirable and new neighborhoods in Orange County. The location is very convenient and is neighbor to some of the most famous coastal cities, e.g. Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Newport Coast....etc.