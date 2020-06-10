All apartments in Lake Forest
42 Lilac
42 Lilac

42 Lilac · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

42 Lilac, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Brand new 3 bedroom + 1 office can be converted to 4th bedroom without door and closet, fully furnished house by Irvine Spectrum! Luxurious Resort Style Living! Wood floor through out the entire downstairs, granite counter top in the kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new washer/dryer, and many more..... Great location close to clubhouse, park, BBQ area, pool, spa, tennis court, children's play ground, basketball court. etc. The community is one of the most desirable and new neighborhoods in Orange County. The location is very convenient and is neighbor to some of the most famous coastal cities, e.g. Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Newport Coast....etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Lilac have any available units?
42 Lilac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 42 Lilac have?
Some of 42 Lilac's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Lilac currently offering any rent specials?
42 Lilac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Lilac pet-friendly?
No, 42 Lilac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 42 Lilac offer parking?
Yes, 42 Lilac offers parking.
Does 42 Lilac have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Lilac offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Lilac have a pool?
Yes, 42 Lilac has a pool.
Does 42 Lilac have accessible units?
No, 42 Lilac does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Lilac have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Lilac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Lilac have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Lilac does not have units with air conditioning.
