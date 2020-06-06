All apartments in Lake Forest
39 castellana
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:55 PM

39 castellana

39 Castellana · No Longer Available
Location

39 Castellana, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Pacific Commercentre

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This brand new home in the Crossing of Baker Ranch, built by the the prestigious Luxury home Builder, high quality and a truly resort called home. The property located in the most attractive lot in the Crossing, with large open space in front of the house. This single family home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2 car garage. and one bedroom downstairs. You will be the first one to occupy this brand new houses. The Baker Ranch community has amenities of hiking and biking, numerous parks, and BBQ areas. Short distance to Irvine spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 castellana have any available units?
39 castellana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 39 castellana currently offering any rent specials?
39 castellana isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 castellana pet-friendly?
No, 39 castellana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 39 castellana offer parking?
Yes, 39 castellana does offer parking.
Does 39 castellana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 castellana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 castellana have a pool?
No, 39 castellana does not have a pool.
Does 39 castellana have accessible units?
No, 39 castellana does not have accessible units.
Does 39 castellana have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 castellana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 castellana have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 castellana does not have units with air conditioning.
