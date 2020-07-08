All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

355 Laurel

355 Laurel · No Longer Available
Location

355 Laurel, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Laurel have any available units?
355 Laurel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 355 Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
355 Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Laurel pet-friendly?
No, 355 Laurel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 355 Laurel offer parking?
No, 355 Laurel does not offer parking.
Does 355 Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Laurel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Laurel have a pool?
No, 355 Laurel does not have a pool.
Does 355 Laurel have accessible units?
No, 355 Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Laurel have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Laurel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Laurel have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Laurel does not have units with air conditioning.

