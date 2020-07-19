All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 30 cooper.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
30 cooper
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

30 cooper

30 Cooper · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Cooper, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
This brand new home in the Viewpoint of Baker Ranch, located in the corner, which has more open space,built by the the prestigious Luxury home Builder, high quality and a truly resort called home. The property located in the most attractive lot in the Crossing, with lot of 8982 square foot, very large lot in this community . This single family home has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. You will be the first one to occupy this brand new houses. The Baker Ranch community has amenities of hiking and biking, numerous parks, and BBQ areas. Short distance to Irvine spectrum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 cooper have any available units?
30 cooper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 30 cooper currently offering any rent specials?
30 cooper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 cooper pet-friendly?
No, 30 cooper is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 30 cooper offer parking?
Yes, 30 cooper offers parking.
Does 30 cooper have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 cooper does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 cooper have a pool?
No, 30 cooper does not have a pool.
Does 30 cooper have accessible units?
No, 30 cooper does not have accessible units.
Does 30 cooper have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 cooper does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 cooper have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 cooper does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 2 BedroomsLake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments
Lake Forest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CA
Newport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College