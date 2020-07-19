29 Barberry

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Be the first to live in this beautiful and very spacious Baker Ranch home! 5 bedrooms (1 bed/bath downstairs), plus a nice bonus room. One of the more notable upgrades is the giant sliding doors opening up the family and dining rooms to the backyard. There is also a big side patio/courtyard area. The master bedroom boasts a large retreat and a balcony to soak up the gorgeous mountain views. Landscaping and window coverings will be completed shortly. The Baker Ranch community offers several spectacular parks and pools, and the community has easy access to great schools, restaurants, and transportation corridors.