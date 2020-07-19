All apartments in Lake Forest
29 Barberry

29 Barberry · No Longer Available
Location

29 Barberry, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Be the first to live in this beautiful and very spacious Baker Ranch home! 5 bedrooms (1 bed/bath downstairs), plus a nice bonus room. One of the more notable upgrades is the giant sliding doors opening up the family and dining rooms to the backyard. There is also a big side patio/courtyard area. The master bedroom boasts a large retreat and a balcony to soak up the gorgeous mountain views. Landscaping and window coverings will be completed shortly. The Baker Ranch community offers several spectacular parks and pools, and the community has easy access to great schools, restaurants, and transportation corridors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Barberry have any available units?
29 Barberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 29 Barberry have?
Some of 29 Barberry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Barberry currently offering any rent specials?
29 Barberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Barberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Barberry is pet friendly.
Does 29 Barberry offer parking?
Yes, 29 Barberry offers parking.
Does 29 Barberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Barberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Barberry have a pool?
Yes, 29 Barberry has a pool.
Does 29 Barberry have accessible units?
No, 29 Barberry does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Barberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Barberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Barberry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Barberry has units with air conditioning.
