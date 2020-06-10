28426 Pueblo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub new construction

Remodeled Two story end unit townhouse with canyon and city light view. Largest floor plan in the community. An abundance of natural light throughout,

Cathedral ceiling living room with tile flooring and fan, dinning room with partial mirrored wall which opens to the nice kitchen.opens to the view back yard. Remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances, new paint opens to the view backyard . Remodeled main floor bedroom which can be used as an office. One remodeled bath also is in main floor. Beautiful staircase leads you to two bedrooms in the second floor. One bedroom with full bath, closet and vinyl wood floor with city view. Master bedroom with new light and paint vinyl floor and city view. Nice large backyard. Cathedral Ceiling, Laminate flooring and granite kitchen. Quiet and friendly neighborhood with Association pool, spa and play ground. Walking distance to schools. Lots of new construction in neighborhood. Close to shopping center and toll road.