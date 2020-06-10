All apartments in Lake Forest
28426 Pueblo Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 12:53 AM

28426 Pueblo Drive

28426 Pueblo Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28426 Pueblo Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
Remodeled Two story end unit townhouse with canyon and city light view. Largest floor plan in the community. An abundance of natural light throughout,
Cathedral ceiling living room with tile flooring and fan, dinning room with partial mirrored wall which opens to the nice kitchen.opens to the view back yard. Remodeled kitchen with brand new appliances, new paint opens to the view backyard . Remodeled main floor bedroom which can be used as an office. One remodeled bath also is in main floor. Beautiful staircase leads you to two bedrooms in the second floor. One bedroom with full bath, closet and vinyl wood floor with city view. Master bedroom with new light and paint vinyl floor and city view. Nice large backyard. Cathedral Ceiling, Laminate flooring and granite kitchen. Quiet and friendly neighborhood with Association pool, spa and play ground. Walking distance to schools. Lots of new construction in neighborhood. Close to shopping center and toll road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28426 Pueblo Drive have any available units?
28426 Pueblo Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28426 Pueblo Drive have?
Some of 28426 Pueblo Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28426 Pueblo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28426 Pueblo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28426 Pueblo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28426 Pueblo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28426 Pueblo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28426 Pueblo Drive does offer parking.
Does 28426 Pueblo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28426 Pueblo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28426 Pueblo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28426 Pueblo Drive has a pool.
Does 28426 Pueblo Drive have accessible units?
No, 28426 Pueblo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28426 Pueblo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28426 Pueblo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28426 Pueblo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28426 Pueblo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
