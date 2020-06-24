26342 Forest Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub media room

Private, end unit with beautiful greenbelt view. Kitchen has been remodeled with upgraded appliances. Private entry staircase leads to a spacious living room with en elegant fireplace. Balcony off living room features a barbecue for you to enjoy outdoor cooking and a laundry closet. Two large bedrooms give this a dual master feel with mirrored closet doors and wood laminate flooring throughout most of the home. Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful home that is ready for you to move in. Beautiful entrance shown here is of the private, gated association pool and spa just through your gated entrance. Well maintained community. Home features a single car garage and 2 parking decals for guest parking. Close to Foothill Town Center and all of the shops, restaurants, and movie theaters. Near hiking and biking trails that lead to the beach also.