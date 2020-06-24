All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:48 AM

26342 Forest Ridge Drive

26342 Forest Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

26342 Forest Ridge Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
Private, end unit with beautiful greenbelt view. Kitchen has been remodeled with upgraded appliances. Private entry staircase leads to a spacious living room with en elegant fireplace. Balcony off living room features a barbecue for you to enjoy outdoor cooking and a laundry closet. Two large bedrooms give this a dual master feel with mirrored closet doors and wood laminate flooring throughout most of the home. Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful home that is ready for you to move in. Beautiful entrance shown here is of the private, gated association pool and spa just through your gated entrance. Well maintained community. Home features a single car garage and 2 parking decals for guest parking. Close to Foothill Town Center and all of the shops, restaurants, and movie theaters. Near hiking and biking trails that lead to the beach also.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26342 Forest Ridge Drive have any available units?
26342 Forest Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26342 Forest Ridge Drive have?
Some of 26342 Forest Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26342 Forest Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26342 Forest Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26342 Forest Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26342 Forest Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 26342 Forest Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26342 Forest Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 26342 Forest Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26342 Forest Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26342 Forest Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26342 Forest Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 26342 Forest Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 26342 Forest Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26342 Forest Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26342 Forest Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26342 Forest Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26342 Forest Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
