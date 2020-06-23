All apartments in Lake Forest
26222 Vintage Woods Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

26222 Vintage Woods Road

26222 Vintage Woods Road · No Longer Available
Location

26222 Vintage Woods Road, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beauitful 3 bedroom 2,5 home in lovely Lake Forest - Recently updated Single Family home located in exclusive area of Vintage Woods area of Lake Forest. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath residence has updated bathrooms and kitchen as well as paint and new laminate flooring downstairs, newer carpet upstairs. Open concept den and kitchen. Entertainment area on patio, great for BBQ and entertaiming. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Minutes to freeway and shopping. Owner will allow one small dog or one cat, must be approved with processing. Additional Pet Liability insurance is require with approval. The Security Deposit is increase by $500.00 and the rent is $50.00 more a month with one pet. Call for showings and availability.
Call Linda Merrill 949-929-0014

(RLNE2552803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26222 Vintage Woods Road have any available units?
26222 Vintage Woods Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26222 Vintage Woods Road have?
Some of 26222 Vintage Woods Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26222 Vintage Woods Road currently offering any rent specials?
26222 Vintage Woods Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26222 Vintage Woods Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 26222 Vintage Woods Road is pet friendly.
Does 26222 Vintage Woods Road offer parking?
Yes, 26222 Vintage Woods Road does offer parking.
Does 26222 Vintage Woods Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26222 Vintage Woods Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26222 Vintage Woods Road have a pool?
No, 26222 Vintage Woods Road does not have a pool.
Does 26222 Vintage Woods Road have accessible units?
No, 26222 Vintage Woods Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26222 Vintage Woods Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26222 Vintage Woods Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 26222 Vintage Woods Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26222 Vintage Woods Road has units with air conditioning.
