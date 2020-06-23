26222 Vintage Woods Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Beauitful 3 bedroom 2,5 home in lovely Lake Forest - Recently updated Single Family home located in exclusive area of Vintage Woods area of Lake Forest. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath residence has updated bathrooms and kitchen as well as paint and new laminate flooring downstairs, newer carpet upstairs. Open concept den and kitchen. Entertainment area on patio, great for BBQ and entertaiming. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Minutes to freeway and shopping. Owner will allow one small dog or one cat, must be approved with processing. Additional Pet Liability insurance is require with approval. The Security Deposit is increase by $500.00 and the rent is $50.00 more a month with one pet. Call for showings and availability.

Call Linda Merrill 949-929-0014



(RLNE2552803)