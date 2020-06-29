All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 25482 Claveles Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
25482 Claveles Court
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

25482 Claveles Court

25482 Claveles Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25482 Claveles Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome End Unit Location, Light, Bright & Airy, Living & Dining Room With Vaulted Ceilings And Fireplace . Oversized 2 Car Attached Garage With Automatic Door Opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25482 Claveles Court have any available units?
25482 Claveles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
Is 25482 Claveles Court currently offering any rent specials?
25482 Claveles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25482 Claveles Court pet-friendly?
No, 25482 Claveles Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25482 Claveles Court offer parking?
Yes, 25482 Claveles Court offers parking.
Does 25482 Claveles Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25482 Claveles Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25482 Claveles Court have a pool?
No, 25482 Claveles Court does not have a pool.
Does 25482 Claveles Court have accessible units?
No, 25482 Claveles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25482 Claveles Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 25482 Claveles Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25482 Claveles Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 25482 Claveles Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College