25245 Tanoak Lane
25245 Tanoak Lane

25245 Tanoak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25245 Tanoak Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great condo with two bedrooms., 2 full baths. Floor plan offering a dining and living room area. Laundry area inside garage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Pool and jacuzzi. 1 car garage, driveway and extra parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25245 Tanoak Lane have any available units?
25245 Tanoak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25245 Tanoak Lane have?
Some of 25245 Tanoak Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25245 Tanoak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25245 Tanoak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25245 Tanoak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25245 Tanoak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25245 Tanoak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25245 Tanoak Lane offers parking.
Does 25245 Tanoak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25245 Tanoak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25245 Tanoak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25245 Tanoak Lane has a pool.
Does 25245 Tanoak Lane have accessible units?
No, 25245 Tanoak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25245 Tanoak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25245 Tanoak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25245 Tanoak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25245 Tanoak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
