Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
25001 Calle Madera
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:53 AM
1 of 23
25001 Calle Madera
25001 Calle Madera
·
No Longer Available
Location
25001 Calle Madera, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho Serrano
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Marcel J. Fernandez
Regency Real Estate Brokers
DRE #00779091
949-584-0366
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25001 Calle Madera have any available units?
25001 Calle Madera doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lake Forest, CA
.
Is 25001 Calle Madera currently offering any rent specials?
25001 Calle Madera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25001 Calle Madera pet-friendly?
No, 25001 Calle Madera is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lake Forest
.
Does 25001 Calle Madera offer parking?
No, 25001 Calle Madera does not offer parking.
Does 25001 Calle Madera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25001 Calle Madera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25001 Calle Madera have a pool?
No, 25001 Calle Madera does not have a pool.
Does 25001 Calle Madera have accessible units?
No, 25001 Calle Madera does not have accessible units.
Does 25001 Calle Madera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25001 Calle Madera has units with dishwashers.
Does 25001 Calle Madera have units with air conditioning?
No, 25001 Calle Madera does not have units with air conditioning.
