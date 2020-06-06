25 Bryce Run

Amenities

Best priced very new spacious home in GATED new community "Parkside" by Toll Brothers located across from acclaimed Lake Forest Sports Park. This beautiful single family home offers rich upgrades and features 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms, approximately 3,223 Sq. Ft, a "California Room" patio and yard with excellent privacy and no homes behind it! Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and herringbone backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliance package, wood cabinetry, walk-in pantry and expansive oversized center island open to the great room with soaring valuated ceiling! 4 bedrooms on the second floor including the master suite, second suite and 2 guest bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Spacious master room with a private patio featuring gorgeous mountain views! Huge en-suite master bathroom with a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and large walk-in shower for relaxation. The third floor with enormous bonus room, third suite, powder room, and desirable covered balcony. Separate laundry room on the second floor. The home also includes recessed lighting, plantation shutters, stone counters in the bathrooms, crown moldings, backsplash tile, over-sized floor tile, and plush carpet! Enjoy the "Cove" resort-style clubhouse, pool and spas, cabanas and BBQ. Conveniently close to upscale shopping, dining and entertaining!