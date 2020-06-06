All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:24 AM

25 Bryce Run

25 Bryce Run · No Longer Available
Location

25 Bryce Run, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Best priced very new spacious home in GATED new community "Parkside" by Toll Brothers located across from acclaimed Lake Forest Sports Park. This beautiful single family home offers rich upgrades and features 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms, approximately 3,223 Sq. Ft, a "California Room" patio and yard with excellent privacy and no homes behind it! Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and herringbone backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliance package, wood cabinetry, walk-in pantry and expansive oversized center island open to the great room with soaring valuated ceiling! 4 bedrooms on the second floor including the master suite, second suite and 2 guest bedrooms with shared full bathroom. Spacious master room with a private patio featuring gorgeous mountain views! Huge en-suite master bathroom with a walk-in closet, dual vanity, and large walk-in shower for relaxation. The third floor with enormous bonus room, third suite, powder room, and desirable covered balcony. Separate laundry room on the second floor. The home also includes recessed lighting, plantation shutters, stone counters in the bathrooms, crown moldings, backsplash tile, over-sized floor tile, and plush carpet! Enjoy the "Cove" resort-style clubhouse, pool and spas, cabanas and BBQ. Conveniently close to upscale shopping, dining and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bryce Run have any available units?
25 Bryce Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25 Bryce Run have?
Some of 25 Bryce Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bryce Run currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bryce Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bryce Run pet-friendly?
No, 25 Bryce Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25 Bryce Run offer parking?
No, 25 Bryce Run does not offer parking.
Does 25 Bryce Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Bryce Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bryce Run have a pool?
Yes, 25 Bryce Run has a pool.
Does 25 Bryce Run have accessible units?
No, 25 Bryce Run does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bryce Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bryce Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bryce Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Bryce Run does not have units with air conditioning.
